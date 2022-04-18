Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Holds Key Party Meet To Discuss Poll Strategies

The Congress chief also held a meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday – the second time the two met in as many days.

On Saturday, Kishor had presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the party's top leaders, reported IANS.

"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. A final decision will be taken after that," Congress General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, said.

Kishor also urged the party to think of a fresh outlook in states like Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reported.