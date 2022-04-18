Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Holds Key Party Meet To Discuss Poll Strategies

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi held a key party meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath, on Monday, 18 April, to deliberate on the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, news agency ANI reported.
The meeting comprised a small group of leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Mukul Wasnik, and Ambika Soni.
Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also met Sonia Gandhi on Monday.
The Congress chief also held a meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday – the second time the two met in as many days.
On Saturday, Kishor had presented a detailed roadmap for the 2024 elections before interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the party's top leaders, reported IANS.
"Prashant Kishor has given a detailed presentation for the 2024 elections and the Congress President has deputed a small group to look into it and report to her within a week. A final decision will be taken after that," Congress General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, said.
Kishor also urged the party to think of a fresh outlook in states like Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, The Times of India reported.
