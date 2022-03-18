Congress ‘Rebel’ Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Meets Party Prez Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 18 March, a day after the 'rebel' leaders of the Congress party, also known as the G-23, held a third round of discussions following the disappointing election performance.
After the meeting, Azad said that the Congress Working Committee was asked for suggestions on the reasons for the defeat in the recently concluded state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.
Azad was further quoted as saying, "The meeting with Sonia Gandhi was good. All members of the Congress party decided unanimously that she should continue as the president, we just had some suggestions that were shared."
The 'rebel' leaders of the Congress party, also known as the G-23, had met at the Delhi residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad for a second time in two days on Thursday, 17 March. This comes hours after party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also a member of the G-23, met with Rahul Gandhi.
Senior politicians Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma were among those in attendance at Azad's residence, as per news agency ANI.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had met Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day. The meet was viewed as an outreach by the Gandhi family towards dissenters in the party.
The meeting with Gandhi came a day after the G-23 leaders and a few others from the Congress, demanded "collective and inclusive leadership" from the party's top brass.
