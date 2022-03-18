Congress ‘Rebel’ Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Meets Party Prez Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 18 March, a day after the 'rebel' leaders of the Congress party, also known as the G-23, held a third round of discussions following the disappointing election performance.

After the meeting, Azad said that the Congress Working Committee was asked for suggestions on the reasons for the defeat in the recently concluded state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.