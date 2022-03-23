Sonia Gandhi Meets More G-23 Leaders Amid Dissent Within Congress: Reports

Days after meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 22 March, met with more dissident party leaders of the G-23 grouping.

Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari were among those who met Gandhi at her residence in Delhi on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI, citing sources.

The G-23 members conveyed to Gandhi their disapproval of the party top brass's reliance on a select few for leadership, and pushed for the establishment of a collective decision-making model, The Indian Express reported, quoting sources.

The G-23 is a grouping of senior Congress leaders who have demanded sweeping organisational changes, a "full-time and visible leadership," and collective decision-making in the party.