'We Are Not Slaves': Anand Sharma on Feeling 'Humiliated, Sidelined' by Congress

Anand Sharma, who resigned as the head of the steering committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday, 21 August, said that he had been "vilified and humiliated," but added that he had no plans to quit the party.

"I gave up my profession, I gave up my life. I don't need to be vilified. I am deeply hurt and humiliated. I am sorry," Sharma was quoted as saying by NDTV.

He also claimed that he had not asked to be made the chairman of a steering committee, and was not even invited to be a part of the meetings.