Congress' Anand Sharma Resigns as Head of Party's Steering Committee in Himachal

This comes after a similar move by Congress' Kashmir leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma on Sunday, 21 August resigned from the chairmanship of Steering Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress, say sources.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Congress   Anand Sharma 

