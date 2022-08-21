ADVERTISEMENT
Congress' Anand Sharma Resigns as Head of Party's Steering Committee in Himachal
This comes after a similar move by Congress' Kashmir leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Former Union Minister Anand Sharma on Sunday, 21 August resigned from the chairmanship of Steering Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress, say sources.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Congress Anand Sharma
