‘Gyan’, Not Solutions: Cong, AAP React to Modi’s COVID-19 Address

News agency ANI reported Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo as saying, “I was hoping that PM in his address would announce free vaccine for every citizen. PM didn't mention anything on how much the vaccine production capacity will be boosted and on the number of vaccine doses to be given to states after that.”

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik followed a similar line of criticism and said, “The PM has said that lockdown should be the last option for states. But various courts in the country have given directives for lockdown. The people were hopeful that a relief package would be announced by PM for migrant workers, poor, small traders.”

PM Modi, in his address, expressed his sympathies to the people who have lost a dear one to COVID-19 while acknowledging that the country is facing a second wave of COVID-19.