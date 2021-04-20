SII CEO Lauds PM, FM for Aid, Policies to Boost Vaccine Production

The decision to sanction funds for the two pharmaceutical companies came after Poonawalla requested the government for a Rs 3,000-crore grant to ramp up production capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine beyond 100 million doses a month.

Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, produces the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine, which is marketed as Covishield in India.

The Centre on Monday announced that those above 18 years of age would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.