Watch: PM Modi Addresses the Country Amid COVID-19 Surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 20 April is addressing the nation amid the huge rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.
His address comes amid the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases and the second wave of the pandemic being witnessed across the country.
PM Modi started his address by expressing his sympathies to the people who have lost a dear one to COVID-19 while acknowledging that the country is facing a second wave of COVID-19 now.
“We should not lose our patience, the challenge is big,” he said.
“I appreciate the effort of all our healthcare workers and frontline staff,” the prime minister added.
PM Modi said that the government is ensuring the availability of medical oxygen for which there has been a shortage.
To increase oxygen production and supply, there are many steps being taken, he added.
“The decisions and steps taken in recent days will improve the Covid-19 situation.” There should be new oxygen plants in the states, one lakh new cylinders should be delivered, oxygen used in industrial units should be used for medical purposes, oxygen rail, every effort is being made,” the PM said.
PM Modi, earlier on Tuesday evening, held a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing, asking them to scale up production capacity to vaccinate all Indian citizens in the shortest time possible.
On Tuesday, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The death toll also shot up to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data on Tuesday morning showed.
Published: 20 Apr 2021,08:17 PM IST