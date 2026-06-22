CJP's Success Will Come Down to 1 Factor; it's Not Dharmendra Pradhan

Only one thing will decide whether CJP is a success or a failure: the extent to which they can turn one particular section away from the BJP for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. These are young voters who voted for BJP in 2024 and voters hailing from pro-BJP families who will be casting their first vote in 2029. They could vote for anyone: the Congress, AAP, any other Opposition party or the CJP should it choose to form a party. But the CJP's success will be shaped by their ability to wean this vote away from the BJP.

This may sound simple enough, but it isn't.

Anger over paper leaks and education scams seldom shapes elections. Even a scam as big as the Vyapam Scam didn't really dent the BJP's dominance in Madhya Pradesh. Even when the BJP lost in 2018, agrarian woes and caste polarisation played a far more important role than the Vyapam scam.

Forget leaks, even unemployment doesn't shape electoral outcomes. Inflation does, agrarian distress does, but not unemployment. In some cases, unemployment creates conditions for caste-based reservation agitations such as the quota stirs by Jats, Marathas and Patidars. But the unemployed seldom mobilise at a large scale, cutting across community lines.

So not everyone who is upset about paper leaks will vote against the government three years later.