Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Notified After 4 Years: What do They Mean?

Four years after it was passed, the BJP-led government has now notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019. This comes ahead of the general elections to be held next month.

Few days later after the notification, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking to ANI said, "This is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country. We will never compromise on it and CAA will never be taken back."

But what do the notified CAA rules really mean? Whom does it help? Moreover, when it comes to the criticism, why is the Act called 'anti-Muslim' in nature? The Quint breaks it down in this piece.