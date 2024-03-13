'Neglecting Indian Citizens': Delhi CM Kejriwal Slams BJP Over New CAA Rules

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Wednesday, 13 March, accusing the BJP-led central government of prioritising foreign minorities over Indian citizens.

"The BJP-led central government has passed a notification to implement CAA. After ruling the country for 10 years before the elections, they are talking about CAA. If they had done some good work, maybe today instead of CAA they would have been asking for votes for their work," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.