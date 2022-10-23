Centre Cancels Foreign Funding License of Organisations Linked to Gandhi Family

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), NGOs associated with the Gandhi family, citing irregularities in foreign funding, sources told news agency PTI on Sunday, 23 October.

While RGF is headed by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former union Minister P Chidambaram are members of the organisation.

Sonia Gandhi is also at the helm of affairs at the RGCT, while Rahul Gandhi and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok S. Ganguly are members, among others.

The action comes on the heels of investigations being carried out by a committee formed by the Home Ministry in 2020, after the BJP claimed that China contributed to RGF's funds.