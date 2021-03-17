Stung by Rebukes, MEA Mulls Democracy Report by Indian Think Tank

The Ministry of External Affairs is mulling releasing a new ‘world democracy report’ and ‘global press freedom index’, compiled by an independent Indian think tank, reported Hindustan Times.

The MEA is yet to confirm whether a new report will be released.

Discussions for this began in November 2020 after ex chairman of Prasar Bharti Surya Prakash wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office suggesting eight parametres of a democracy, which he claimed India fulfilled, being the world’s largest democracy, noted HT’s report.