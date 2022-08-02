IT Raid: Income Tax Officials Search Properties of Tamil Film Producers

Income Tax Raid at the premises of Tamil Film Producers.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The income tax department on Tuesday, 2 August conducted searches in properties linked to the prominent Tamil film producers. The sleuths of the IT department carried out their search operation in Chennai, Madurai and Vellore, as per a report by The Times of India.
In continuation to the report, the IT officials kept the names of the people whose properties were searched disclosed. However, sources have reported the names of SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors, Thaanu of V Creations, Gnanvelaraja of Studio Green, Thygarajan of Sathyajothi Films and financer-turned-producer Anbuchezhiyan of Gopalan Films, among others.
A senior official of the IT department told TOI, "Right now, the searches are underway in around 40 places. Our officers have discovered some other places and that too will be searched."
The search operation was started at 6:30 AM, by as many as 150 sleuths of the IT department.
