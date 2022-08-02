Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IT Raid: Income Tax Officials Search Properties of Tamil Film Producers

IT Raid: Income Tax Officials Search Properties of Tamil Film Producers

The income tax department conducted searches in Chennai, Madurai and Vellore on Tuesday, 2 August.
Quint Entertainment
South Cinema
Published:

Income Tax Raid at the premises of Tamil Film Producers.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Income Tax Raid at the premises of Tamil Film Producers.</p></div>

The income tax department on Tuesday, 2 August conducted searches in properties linked to the prominent Tamil film producers. The sleuths of the IT department carried out their search operation in Chennai, Madurai and Vellore, as per a report by The Times of India.

In continuation to the report, the IT officials kept the names of the people whose properties were searched disclosed. However, sources have reported the names of SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors, Thaanu of V Creations, Gnanvelaraja of Studio Green, Thygarajan of Sathyajothi Films and financer-turned-producer Anbuchezhiyan of Gopalan Films, among others.

A senior official of the IT department told TOI, "Right now, the searches are underway in around 40 places. Our officers have discovered some other places and that too will be searched."

The search operation was started at 6:30 AM, by as many as 150 sleuths of the IT department.

Also ReadKerala: Church of South India Bishop Detained at Airport a Day After ED Raids

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT