'Centre Acting Like Serial Killer': Sisodia in Delhi Assembly Special Session

Sisodia was speaking during the special session of the Delhi Assembly.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, 26 August, said that the CBI FIR against him is "completely fake", and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a serial killer to eliminate state governments.
He was speaking during the special session of the Delhi Assembly.
Sisodia also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he "gets insecure" seeing good work done by others.
He said Arvind Kejriwal supported the prime minister in all the Centre's good initiatives but the prime minister did the opposite.
Sisodia said CBI officers searched his clothes and even his children's clothes during the 14-hour raid at his house but found nothing.
The deputy chief minister defended his government's Excise Policy 2021-22, which has now been withdrawn.
"There was no burden on the people in the excise policy and the government's revenue also increased, but still the BJP was alleging corruption in it," Sisodia said in the House.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)