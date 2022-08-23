After CBI, ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Manish Sisodia)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, 23 August, registered a money laundering case against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, as per officials quoted by ANI.
Sisodia on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) in its attempt to topple Delhi government, offered to make him the Delhi Chief Minister and drop all cases against him if he joined the BJP and broke the AAP.
The FIR stated that Sisodia, then Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and two other senior excise department officials were "instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post-tender."
The CBI also raided around 20 other locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Arava Gopi Krishna. The CBI inquiry was recommended in a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary in July.
The report allegedly showed prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 1992, the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR), 1993, Delhi Excise Act, 2009, and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.
