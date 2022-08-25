Delhi Excise Row: Beyond AAP-BJP Slugfest, Legal Challenges Are Far From Over

The latest flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has been the administration of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was implemented with effect from 17 November 2021. While the issue has been a political slugfest between the parties, the less talked about aspect pertains to the legal ramifications that may arise because of the uncertainty in terms of regulating the liquor trade in Delhi.

The legal and regulatory framework pertaining to liquor trade in Delhi is governed by the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 (“Delhi Excise Act”), the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 (“Delhi Excise Rules”) and the notifications issued thereunder. In order to implement the said laws, public notices detailing the excise policy for a particular time period are issued from time-to-time apropos grant of various forms of licenses, subject to which the prescribed wholesale and retail licenses are granted. To understand the situation that has currently emerged, a brief historical background is necessary.