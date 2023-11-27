'Nation Being Fooled': Mahua Moitra Defiant as CBI Begins 'Cash-For-Query' Probe

As the dramatic developments reach a climax, Moitra is not taking a breather.

On the contrary, she is being egged on by a morale booster from the party supremo and her mentor – West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After weeks of stoic silence, Mamata Banerjee observed, “The BJP is planning to expel Mahua. It would be absolutely foolish on their part to do so. She will become more popular and come out with a bigger victory in just three months. Besides, what Mahua had been saying in the House till now, will be said more fiercely from the outside,” said Mamata.

In addition, Didi, in a fresh move, as part of a larger organisational reshuffle, entrusted Moitra with the role of the president of the Krishnanagar organisational district. The latter was removed from this post in 2021 following intense factional fights.