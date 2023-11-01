Mahua May Be Controversy’s Favourite Child but Mamata’s Silence Isn't Golden

What might largely explain this dichotomy of the party leadership’s response is the fact that both Adani and Hiranandanis are potential and much sought-after investors in West Bengal’s industrial landscape with none other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courting the two business tycoons for the state’s industrial rejuvenation. "Mahua’s sharp personal attacks often derailed the party’s delicate balance and were politically incorrect,” as one TMC MP put it.

In Bengal, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ( APSEZ) has pledged a Rs 15,000 crore deep-sea port project in Tejpur, at the tourist destination of Digha. Statutory formalities towards commencing the work are in progress. The port project is one of the key infrastructure projects for the state’s industrial roadmap.

Similarly, the Hiranandani Group on the other hand, is committed to setting up a logistic hub and a hyperscale data centre park in West Bengal at an expected investment of ₹10,000 crore. The group signed an MoU with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation in 2021-22 to acquire a 100-acre of the Hindustan Motors company land at Uttarpara in Hooghly.

Having attended one of the Bengal Global Business Summits in Kolkata during this period, Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO had described West Bengal as the gateway to the East and an ideal hub for logistics. He was also bullish about the states’ road, rail, and riverine connectivity.