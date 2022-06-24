Ready To Give Up My Pension if Agniveers Not Eligible for Same: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, who has been vocal against the Centre’s controversial Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, said on Friday, 24 June, that he is ready to give up his pension if the recruits (Agniveers) are not entitled to the same.
There have been nation-wide protests against the Agnipath scheme which provides for only four years of service, after which about 75 percent of Agniveers will be let go without pensionary benefits.
He tweeted in Hindi:
According to the Lok Sabha website, every person who has served as a member of either House of Parliament for any period is entitled to pension of Rs 20,000 per month.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP government against the four-year contract in the Agnipath scheme and said on Thursday that the ruling party has “broken the dream” of lakhs of youth wanting to serving the country.
Sharing a video by an army aspirant speaking about the Agnipath scheme, Gandhi pointed out that there has been no recruitment in the past two years.
He tweeted, “There has not been a single recruitment in the army for the last two years.”
Gandhi also shared screenshot of a tweet by Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Bana Singh criticising the Agnipath scheme. Singh has reportedly deleted his tweet saying that the scheme "will badly damage us."
"On one side is the country's Paramvir and on the other is the arrogance and dictatorship of the prime minister. In the 'New India,' will only 'friends' be heard and not the heroes of the country?" the Wayanad MP wrote.
Meanwhile, farmers staged protest against the Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Friday, and took out a protest march to the District Collector's office, reported PTI.
Members of the United Kisan Morcha and the groups supporting it have submitted a memorandum to officials there, as per a statement.
The ruling Congress government has also announced protests in Rajasthan on 27 June against the scheme.
