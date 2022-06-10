Bombay HC Denies Immediate Relief to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh in RS Polls Plea

Voting for the crucial Rajya Sabha elections is underway.
The Bombay High Court on Friday, 10 June, denied permission to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 10 June, denied immediate permission to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway till 4 pm.

Malik, who is presently lodged in judicial custody, had moved the court earlier in the day seeking permission to vote in the crucial polls, in which six seats from Maharashtra are at stake.

The high court said that the petition was wrong and asked him to approach with an amended application before an appropriate bench.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was also denied permission to vote, as per reports.

This came after a Mumbai special court on Thursday rejected the pleas by jailed Nationalist Congress Party’s leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who were seeking a one-day bail to vote.

On Thursday, Enforcement Directorate had told Special Judge RS Rokade hearing the case that Deshmukh is the main accused in a money laundering case and cannot demand voting rights as a prisoner under the Peoples Representation Act.

However, both Deshmukh and Malik had challenged the special court's order in the Bombay High Court and sought permission to vote. The Bombay High Court had refused to grant an urgent hearing on Thursday.

Published: 10 Jun 2022,12:54 PM IST
