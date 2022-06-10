Bombay HC Denies Immediate Relief to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh in RS Polls Plea

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 10 June, denied immediate permission to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, polling for which is underway till 4 pm.

Malik, who is presently lodged in judicial custody, had moved the court earlier in the day seeking permission to vote in the crucial polls, in which six seats from Maharashtra are at stake.

The high court said that the petition was wrong and asked him to approach with an amended application before an appropriate bench.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was also denied permission to vote, as per reports.

This came after a Mumbai special court on Thursday rejected the pleas by jailed Nationalist Congress Party’s leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who were seeking a one-day bail to vote.