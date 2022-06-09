Mumbai Court Rejects Pleas of Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh To Vote in RS Polls

Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A Mumbai special court on Thursday, 9 June, rejected a plea by jailed Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh who were seeking a one-day bail to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for Friday, 10 June.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Special Judge RS Rokade on Tuesday, 7 June that Deshmukh is the main accused in the money laundering case and cannot demand voting rights as a prisoner under the Peoples Representation Act.
In an attempt to approach the high court on the same day, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyers requested a copy of the order.
While Deshmukh was arrested on 1 November 2021 in a money laundering case, the ED arrested Malik on 23 February 2022 in connection to a probe linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
The upcoming Rajya Sabha polls will see a contest for the six seats from Maharashtra where, for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), of which the NCP is a part, every vote is crucial to elect Sanjay Pawar, the Sena’s second candidate.
While the Sena has fielded Sanjay Pawar and Sanjay Raut, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik. The NCP and Congress have two candidates in the fray – Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarhi respectively.
The Congress, with 44 seats, NCP with 52, and the Sena with 55 seats are all part of the MVA and have enough votes to win a second seat for the Sena.
Other than the BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the Assembly has 25 MLAs belonging to smaller parties and independents.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)