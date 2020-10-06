BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Upcoming Bihar Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 6 October, released its first list of candidates for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections. BJP announced 27 names in the first list. Shooter Shreyasi Singh, who recently joined BJP, has been given a ticket from Jamui. Pranav Kumar, who was the first runner-up in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2015, has again been given a ticket from Munger.

BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC), on Sunday, held a meeting to finalise the names of all candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar elections. The meeting was headed by BJP Chief JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, were part of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121. Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Meanwhile, the number of seats that the BJP will give to Vikassheel Insaan Party is yet to be decided.

BJP Releases Candidate List for MP & Telangana By-Polls

BJP also released a list of 28 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh and one candidate for Telangana by-election. Elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh will take place on 3 November, with counting on 10 November with Bihar. Tulsiram Silawat has been a given a ticket from Sanwer, Bisahu Lal Singh from Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohari in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Raghunandan Rao will contest from Dubbak in Telangana.

(With inputs from ANI)