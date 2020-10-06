Owaisi’s AIMIM Joins RLSP-BSP Third Front for Bihar Assembly Polls

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) of former MP Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday, 6 October, announced that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), too, will be a part of the third front in contesting the Bihar Assembly elections. Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are also a part of the alliance. Kushwaha formed the new political front after his talks with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on seat-sharing failed to bear fruit.

Just a day earlier on 5 October, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told PTI that people of Bihar were looking for an alternative beyond the two major alliances. “People of Bihar feeling suffocated due to misrule of two major alliances and looking for better alternative; will try to fulfil their hope with strong coalition of secular forces,” he said. Owaisi also dismissed suggestions that his party is in the election arena in Bihar to split secular votes and help the BJP form government.

When Does Bihar Go to Polls?

Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar will be conducted in three phases, with voting on 28 October, 3 and 7 November, while the counting of results and their declaration will take place on 10 November, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said.

While 71 Assembly constituencies will vote in phase 1, 94 Assembly constituencies will do so in phase 2, and 78 Assembly constituencies will cast their ballot in phase 3.

