Bihar NDA Alliance Sealed: JD(U) to Fight on 122 Seats, BJP on 121

Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give 7 seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the JD(U) contesting 122 seats and the BJP 121. Out of its 122 seats, the JD(U) will give seven seats to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The number of seats that the BJP will give to Vikassheel Insaan Party is yet to be decided.

“JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving seven seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway... BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota,” Nitish Kumar said, while addressing the media.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party, that had earlier joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Mahagathbandhan, had walked out of the media briefing last week after the Opposition had announced its seat-sharing deal.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will not be contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ‘ideological differences’, the LJP said on Sunday, 4 October.

In the previous Bihar elections, in 2015, the BJP had contested 157 seats and won 53, and the JD(U) had contested 101 seats and won 71.