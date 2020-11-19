‘Are You with Gupkar?’ BJP Asks Cong, Days After Denial from Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Thursday, 18 November, took to Twitter to allege that the Congress party is “with separatists”, even as he demanded from the party to clarify its position on whether it was part of the Gupkar Alliance or not. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 November, attacked the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in J&K on 5 August last year – and labelled it the "Gupkar Gang" that wants "foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir" and insults India's Tricolour. He also went on to question if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support the moves of the 'gang', asking them to make their stand clear.



The Congress Party, on it’s part, reacted to the slew of aspersions cast by the Home Minister against them and say that they are not a part of the alliance.

Embarrassing for Cong to Appear with ‘Separatists’: Yogi Adityanath

On Thursday, the UP CM alleged that the Congress was siding with the separatists and said: “The Congress leadership has no right to deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of basic amenities and development.”

He also said that “it is very dangerous and embarrassing for the Congress to appear with the separatists.”

The UP CM further claimed that the country is grateful to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the abrogation of provisions like Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, “but senior Congress leaders repeatedly talk about the restoration of Article 370.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, according to ANI, asked if the Congress supports Article 370, and added, “They should clarify this to the Indian people without any ambiguity. The Gupkar gang’s sole purpose is to restore it.” Sarma further alleged that the present role of the Congress in the national scenario is “dubious and suspicious” and that the party is bad for the country.

Cong Aligning with Farooq Abdullah: V Muraleedharan

Meanwhile Union Minister V Muraleedharan has also alleged that the Congress party is “aligning with Farooq Abdullah”. He also claimed that Abdullah expects foreign intervention for restoration of Article 370 in Kashmir.

“They (Congress) just want some seats even at the cost of integrity of India & are ready to align with Jamaat-e-Islami and Gupkar,” said Murleedharan, according to ANI.

With regards to CPM’s participation in the Gupkar Alliance, Murleedharan said that he is not surprised and alleged that the party “aligned with anti-national forces and the forces who were out to denigrate the national independence struggle in 1942.”

Congress Party’s Stance

On 17 November, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, in a press statement, had said that the Congress Party is not a part of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

Surjewala further attacked the BJP government and said:

“Spreading lies, fraud and creating new illusions have become the way of the Modi government. It’s a shame that Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping aside the responsibility of the national security and is making false, misleading and mischievous statements on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

Further, Surjewala informed that the Congress is fighting the District Development Council elections “in a democratic manner” and said: