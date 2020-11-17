‘Gupkar Gang Going Global, Unholy’: Amit Shah Slams J&K Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 17 November, launched a scathing attack on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) – a conglomerate of mainstream Kashmir parties for the reversal of constitutional changes made in J&K on 5 August last year – labelling it the "Gupkar Gang" that wants "foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir" and insults India's Tricolour.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," Shah said in one of his tweets, going on to question if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi support the moves of the 'gang' and asking them to make their stand clear.