Mainstream Parties Join Hands for Gupkar, What Next for Kashmir?

Just two days after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti got released after more than a year of detention, all the mainstream parties of Kashmir joined hands to form an alliance to work towards restoring the special status of J&K.

On 15 October, Mufti met NC leaders Farooq and Omar Abdullah at their residence along with CPI(M), People's Conference, JKPM, and ANC leaders and announced People's Alliance for ‘Gupkar Declaration’. At the meeting, the signatories demanded special status of the erstwhile state to be restored and also decided to extend their dialogue to people and all the stakeholders.

Now that mainstream parties have decided to put aside their differences to get back what they say was “unconstitutionally snatched” from the people on 5 August 2019 when the Centre struck down Article 370, how is the next chapter of J&K's politics looking like? Tune in to The Big Story!