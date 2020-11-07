J&K Parties Under Gupkar Alliance to Contest DDC Polls Unitedly

The People's Alliance For Gupkar Declaration (PADG) has announced that it will take part in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “The PAGD has unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly. Despite the abruptness of the DDC elections in terms of timing, it is important that this sacred space in democracy is not allowed to be invaded and marauded by divisive forces," said PAGD Spokesperson Sajjad Lone. The PAGD in a statement on 7 November, Saturday said that delegations from various sections of society met the constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its Chairman and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah at Bathindi in Jammu.

The delegations held detailed discussions with PAGD constituents over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and pledged their support to the PAGD in its fight for restoration of special status to J&K, said a spokesperson of the Alliance in a statement. All senior leaders of PAGD constituents comprising the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People's Movement were present and listened to the issues raised by different delegations, he added. The major delegations which converged at the residence of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah comprised Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars and Bakerwals, residents of Bathindi and Sunjwan, delegations from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, IAS aspirants, BSPA and delegations from Chenab valley and Pir Panjal. "During the discussions they assured that they would fight for the identity and dignity of the people of J&K. The delegations said they would fight with PAGD for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.