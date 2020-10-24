‘Not Anti-National’: Farooq Abdullah To Be Gupkar Alliance Chief

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will be the vice president of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

National Conference's Farooq Abdullah will be the president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will be the vice president, Jammu and Kashmir leader Sajjad Alone announced on Saturday, 24 October, after a meeting of the members of the alliance was held at Mufti's residence in Srinagar.

"A document will be prepared within a month via which we'll present facts behind the lies that are being propagated. It'll be a tribute to the people of J&K who are being slandered," Lone was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Along with NC President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar was also present at the meeting.