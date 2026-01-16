5 Takeaways of Sena vs Sena: No Clear Winner, But Both Save Face

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to dominate Maharashtra's municipal bodies, leading in 22 out of 29 municipal corporations, these elections, like very election since the Shiv Sena split, have echoed the same question: Who is the real Shiv Sena?

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has retained its grip over Thane and expanded its presence across several other cities with the BJP’s backing. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has performed better than many expected, especially in Mumbai.

Counting is still underway but the results do not offer a single decisive winner in the Sena Vs Sena contest. Here are some key trends: