'Caste Census No Solution, Bid for Oppn To Get Votes': BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

The Women's Reservation Bill, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, turned a page in India's political history. The 33% reservation for women in the Parliament, however, will come into effect only after the census and the eventual delimitation process is conducted.

Many asked, was it imperative to wait? However, that is not the only pressing question being asked.

Several experts and Opposition leaders said that the quota came after compromising seats reserved for SC/STs. The INDIA alliance equivocally demanded that a caste census be conducted to also accommodate the OBC community.

As the demand for a caste-based census gains momentum on the heels of the women's reservation Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe speaks on the need to wait for women's reservation, the complex dynamics of caste census, the OBC vs Maratha quota debate in Maharshtra and more on 'Badi Badi Baatein'.