BJP's Nabanno Chalo Abhiyan Ends in Chaos: What's the Party's Game Plan?

As local channels would describe it, Kolkata was nothing short of a war zone as BJP leaders and workers took to the streets to protest against the West Bengal government's alleged corruption. Bengal BJP’s Nabanno Chalo Abhiyan was the party’s biggest campaign since their 2021 Assembly Elections rout.

This was organised in response to the recent allegations against top Trinamool Congress leaders in several scams including the SSC scam, cattle smuggling scam and coal pilferage scam.