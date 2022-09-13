In Photos: Violence Ensues After Protesting BJP Workers and Kolkata Police Clash

A police vehicle was set on fire by some miscreants near Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata.
(Photo: PTI)
Following clashes with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, the Kolkata Police resorted to lathicharge and using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters on Tuesday, 13 September.
Purported BJP workers also resorted to stone-pelting in Howrah's Santraganchi amid the clashes.
The BJP had decided to march to state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata as part of a protest over alleged corruption by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government in Howrah district.
Purported BJP supporters throw stones at security personnel during the Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government at Santragachi in Howrah district.
Kolkata Police assistant commissioner grievously hurt in Kolkata's Burrabazar area during BJP's Nabanna Chalo campaign.
Security personnel use water cannons to disperse BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, in Howrah district.
Security personnel in a confrontation with BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district.
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee being detained by police personnel during the party's Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat). The rally was organised to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.
A security personnel fires a tear gas shell to disperse BJP supporters during their Nabanna Abhijan (March to Secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of TMC government, at Santragachi in Howrah district.
