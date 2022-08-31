SSC 'Scam': Court Extends Partha Chatterjee’s Judicial Custody Till 14 Sept

The PMLA special court Wednesday, 31 August, rejected the bail prayer of arrested former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 more days.

The PMLA court also extended the judicial remand of Chatterjee's associate Arpita Mukherjee for 14 days.

The extension of judicial remand of the duo till 14 September was ordered by Judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu on a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the alleged money trail in the School Service Commission (SSC) appointments scam.