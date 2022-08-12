BJP Appoints Bawankule as Its Maharashtra Chief, Shelar Is Mumbai Unit Head

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 12 August, appointed Chandrashekhar Bawankule as its Maharashtra unit president and Ashish Shelar as Mumbai unit chief, ahead of municipal polls in the city.

Bawankule, who belongs to an Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, replaced Chandrakant Patil, a Maratha who has been inducted in the state cabinet.

Shelar, a Maratha by caste and former state minister, replaced Mangal Prabhat Lodha as the Mumbai unit president. His appointment comes ahead of crucial civic polls in India's financial capital.