PM Invokes Ram Mandir in Darbhanga Rally, Slams Cong-RJD Combine

Taking a dig at Cong-RJD combine, Modi said that the people of Bihar have once again decided to defeat ‘jungle raj’. The Quint Image used for representation. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Taking a dig at Cong-RJD combine, Modi said that the people of Bihar have once again decided to defeat ‘jungle raj’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 28 October, took a dig at the Opposition with regard to construction of Ram Mandir, saying that those who "taunted" are now "applauding." He was addressing a rally in Darbhanga, even as the first phase of polling was underway for Bihar Assembly elections, with votes being cast in 71 of 243 constituencies.

“Ram temple construction has begun; those who taunted us over delay are clapping in applause,” PM Modi said, reported PTI.

He said that the people of Bihar have once again decided to defeat 'jungle raj'. "People of Bihar have decided to once again defeat those responsible for 'jungle raj'," he said, attacking the RJD-Cong combine.

“On the one hand, NDA is standing with a resolve to build a self-reliant Bihar. On the other hand, there are people who are looking at the money of Bihar’s development projects.” PM Narendra Modi

As voting got underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to participate in the “festival of democracy”, while following all COVID-19-related precautions. The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south-west. Region-wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also votes in the first phase.