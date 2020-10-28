Bihar Elections: Polling Underway, PM Urges Voters to Participate

The first phase of polling kicked off in Bihar on Wednesday, 28 October, with lakhs of voters across Bihar set to take to the ballot and seal the fate of 1,066 candidates contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

The first phase of polling covers the southern part of Bihar, with a slightly heavier concentration in the south west. Region wise, this would be the Magadh and Bhojpur regions. The state capital Patna also votes in the first phase.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is being held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.