Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Caste Census in Latest Snub to Ally BJP

In his latest snub to alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday, 23 May, that his government would start working on a caste census soon after consulting all parties, thus supporting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's stand on the issue.
"We will call an all-party meeting to take everyone's views on a caste-based census. Then the proposal will be presented before the state cabinet," Kumar said while speaking to reporters.
He further said that talks with all parties had begun, but everyone was not on board.
Meanwhile, Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad, from the BJP, did not give a clear answer when asked whether his party was in support of the caste census.
"We will discuss it and consider various aspects," Prasad said.
In a rare move, CM Kumar and the RJD's Yadav had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to urge him to conduct a caste census.
