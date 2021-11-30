No Caste Census Since Independence, Except for SC & ST Populations: Govt in LS

In September, the government had informed the Supreme Court that the "caste Census of Backward Classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome."

"The population census is not ideal instrument for collection of details on caste... there are two separate OBCs lists viz. Central list and state list. Unlike SCs and STs lists, the lists of OBCs are not exclusively central subjects," it had told the court, news agency IANS has reported.

A number of political leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have urged the Centre to conduct a caste-based census "in the interests of the country."