After Five Years, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party

After a tensive gap of nearly five years, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar attended an Iftar party hosted by his long lost ally and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav at the latter's Patna residence on Friday, 22 April, reported NDTV.

Other than Chief Minister Kumar, equally notable among attendees at the event were BJP leaders Awadhesh Narayan Singh and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan.