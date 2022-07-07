Bhagwant Mann To Get Married Today; Raghav Chadha & Kejriwal Reach CM's Home

Dr Gurpreet Kaur (L) and Bhagwant Mann
(Photo: The Quint)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married on Thursday, 7 July, to Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony at his house later in the day in Chandigarh.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Raghav Chadha have arrived at the venue.
Chadha also shared a picture of himself posing with the groom.
"I have come here with my mother...I wholeheartedly congratulate Mann Sahab and his family on this special occasion," Chadha told news agency ANI.
The Congress party's Punjab president Amarinder Singh Warring also congratulated the CM in a tweet. "Best wishes for a happy and blissful married life ahead," the Congress leader wrote.
The 48-year-old leader separated from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur in 2015. They have two children, both of whom attended Mann's swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan earlier this year.
Originally from Haryana's Pehowa town, 32-year-old Gurpreet Kaur lives in Punjab’s Rajpura and is the third and youngest daughter of her parents.
Her father Inderjit Singh Natt is a farmer and as per media reports, he has previously served as the sarpanch of Madanpur village.
She completed her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana around four years ago.
She is said to be working as a physician.
As per sources, Gurpreet Kaur was seen with Bhagwant Mann's family members on a number of occasions, including his swearing-in ceremony, India Today reported.
