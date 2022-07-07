Bhagwant Mann To Get Married Today: Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the Bride-to-Be?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday, 7 July. The private ceremony will take place at his house in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has arrived at Mann's residence in Chandigarh. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also be attending the wedding celebrations.

Mann's marriage comes almost six years after his first marriage ended.