Bhagwant Mann To Get Married Today: Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the Bride-to-Be?
Mann's marriage comes almost six years after his first marriage ended.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur on Thursday, 7 July. The private ceremony will take place at his house in Chandigarh.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has arrived at Mann's residence in Chandigarh. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also be attending the wedding celebrations.
But Who Is the Bride-to-Be?
Originally from Haryana's Pehowa town, 32-year-old Gurpreet lives in Punjab’s Rajpura and is the third and youngest daughter of her parents.
Her father Inderjit Singh Natt is a farmer and as per media reports, he has previously served as the sarpanch of Madanpur village.
After completing her MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana around four years ago, Gurpreet had enrolled for MBBS in 2013 and finished it in 2018.
She is said to be working as a physician.
As per sources, Gurpreet Kaur was seen with Bhagwant Mann's family members on a number of occasions, including his swearing-in ceremony, India Today reported.
The chief minister’s first wife and two children, a 21-year-old daughter, Seerat Kaur Mann, and a 17-year-old son, Dilshan Singh Mann, live in the United States. His children had earlier come to Mann's swearing-in ceremony in March.
