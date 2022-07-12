Bhagwant Mann's Gaffe & Raghav Chadha's Rise: 3 Ways AAP Is Reading Punjab Wrong

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has faced flak over two issues in the past one week - his stand on the Chandigarh dispute with Haryana and the appointment of Punjab Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha as the head of an advisory council.

In both issues, the narrative put forward by Mann's critics is that he is a chief minister who is being remote-controlled by the Aam Aadmi Party leadership in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mann did get some praise for giving in to protesters and scrapping the textile park project that had been sanctioned by Captain Amarinder Singh's regime at the Mattewara forest near Ludhiana.

However, this was overshadowed by the war of words over the other two developments. Let's first look at both these instances and then examine what we believe are three reasons for AAP's woes in Punjab.