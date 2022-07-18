Jagdeep Dhankhar Files Nomination for Vice Presidential Poll, PM Modi Present

Former West Bengal Governor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, 18 July, filed his nomination for the vice presidential elections, to take place in August.
(Video Screengrab: Twitter/BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh, BJD's Pinaki Misraand, and several other senior leaders of the NDA accompanied the alliance's vice presidential candidate, Dhankhar, in filing his nomination.
"I will always strive to enhance democratic values of country," Dhankhar said after filing his nomination.
Earlier on Monday, Dhankhar had attended a meeting with MPs from different parties supporting his bid ahead of filing his nomination on Monday. PM Modi and several other senior leaders of the BJP were present in the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Biju Janata Dal and Lok Janshakti Party, among others.
Dhankhar had been named as the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election on Saturday.
"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," PM Modi had tweeted after the announcement.
Dhankhar had subsequently resigned from the post of West Bengal governor on Sunday.
He will be up against the Opposition's candidate, Margaret Alva, in the election.
The office of the vice president will fall vacant on 10 August, following the end of M Venkaiah Naidu's term.
