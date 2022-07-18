Presidential Poll Live: 'India Will Be Guided by New Prez, VP,' Says PM Modi

Indian Presidential Election 2022 News Live Updates: With President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term coming to an end on 24 July, India's next president will be elected on Monday, 18 July.

At the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India will complete 75 years of its independence on 15 August, and that the country will get the guidance of a new president and vice president during this important period.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be cast in her favour. Voting will commence at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.