Presidential Poll Live: 'India Will Be Guided by New Prez, VP,' Says PM Modi

Indian Presidential Election 2022 News Live Updates: With President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term coming to an end on 24 July, India's next president will be elected on Monday, 18 July.
At the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that India will complete 75 years of its independence on 15 August, and that the country will get the guidance of a new president and vice president during this important period.
Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will cast their votes to elect the 15th president of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha as over 60 percent of the votes are expected to be cast in her favour. Voting will commence at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.
The counting of votes will be held in the Parliament House on 21 July and the next president will take oath on 25 July
The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies till 5 pm
With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena, and JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds
Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters to mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll
"This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15 August and coming 25 years... There are elections to the post of president and vice president also in this period. Voting is being held today. The country will be guided by a new president and new vice-president," Prime Minister Modi said, speaking at the outset of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
"There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind. If necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and participate in discussion," he said.
"I appeal to the members of the House to make its proceedings productive and fruitful," the PM added.
Ashish Shelar, Chief Whip, Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Assembly on Monday said, "NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's win is certain. We have full faith that she will win record votes from Maharashtra."
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday took a dig at NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, saying he had never heard her voice.
"We do not want to install a statue inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Has anyone of you ever heard her (Murmu's) voice? She has not even addressed a press conference since her name was announced. At least we have all heard from Yashwant Sinha and have an idea of what he stands for," the former Bihar deputy CM said.
Sinha as a candidate has some advantages but he may not have been an ideal choice.
The fact that they had to choose a former BJP leader was a tacit admission of the hegemonic power the BJP presently has in Indian politics.
And even within the BJP, Sinha was never quite a conscientious objector like a Jaswant Singh or Shanta Kumar, both of whom had spoken out against the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday attended a meeting of the BJP-led NDA on the presidential poll preparation, a significant development as he had kept away from the ruling alliance's gatherings after walking out of the coalition during the 2020 Bihar assembly polls.
Paswan, however, told news agency PTI that attending the meeting did not mean he was again a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The Jamui MP said that his presence at the meeting was because of his support to the ruling alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. She also joined the MPs later.
On the eve presidential poll, Opposition joint presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Sunday launched a scathing attack on rival NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu, saying if elected, she will become a "silent, pliant and rubber-stamp Rashtrapati."
The former BJP leader made a fervent appeal to parliamentarians and legislators across the country to vote for him regardless of party affiliations to help "save the Constitution, democracy, secularism and India".
"This election is your last chance to introduce much-needed course correction in the BJP," he told lawmakers from the saffron party.
Five out of the total 11 Congress legislators in Goa, who were earlier shifted to Chennai by the party, returned to the state on the eve of the presidential elections.
The five MLAs were moved to the southern state on Friday evening, after the proceedings of the Goa Legislative Assembly got over for the day.
Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP MLAs had been shifted to a private hotel in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. Following the directives of the party high command, BJP chief whip M Satish Reddy asked the 121 MLAs to remain in the hotel until Monday morning before leaving for Vidhana Soudha to vote.
If elected, Droupadi Murmu, who has served as the first woman governor of Jharkhand, will also become the first person from a tribal community to occupy the chair of the president.
Considered soft-spoken and affable, the leader has held various positions in the party, rising through the ranks, and was a minister in the state when the BJP was in alliance with the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
With her nomination, the BJP sent out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back.
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha had joined the TMC last year and was later made the party's vice president. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018.
He was declared as the Opposition's common candidate for the presidential election on 21 June, hours after he resigned from the TMC.
Purely from the point of view of giving the BJP a fight in the presidential election, Yashwant Sinha is not a bad candidate.
The Congress has been clever in backing Sinha, who will be seen more as a former BJP and former TMC leader rather than a Congress nominee.
What works in Sinha's favour is his seniority, having been the finance minister and external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and finance minister in the Chandra Shekhar government.
The election of the president is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.
In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences as there are candidates contesting the election.
These preferences for the candidates are to be marked by the elector, by placing the figures 1,2,3,4,5 and so on, against the names of the candidates, in the order of preference, in the space provided in column 2 of the ballot paper.
This is the reason why electronic voting machines are not used in this election as well as the vice presidential, Rajya Sabha, and legislative council polls.
The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a Legislative Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.
In states, the value of vote of each MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram.
The President is elected by an electoral college, which comprises of elected members of:
All state legislative assemblies (including Puducherry and Delhi)
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
The 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha are not allowed to vote.
In essence, 4,120 members of legislative assemblies and 776 members of parliament elect the President.
