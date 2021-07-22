'Have Been Given Time to Meet PM Modi, Prez': Mamata on Delhi Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 22 July, said that she would be meeting with the prime minister and the president during her visit to Delhi next week.

"I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate them," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.