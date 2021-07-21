'Spy-Giri': Mamata Slams BJP for Pegasus, Calls for Oppn Front at TMC Event

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government on the Pegasus snoop gate row.

"Instead of giving money to the poor, your are spending money on spy-giri," said the Chief Minister, at the TMC's annual Shahid Dibas (Martyrs' Day) event. The event, held virtually this year, was attended by prominent Opposition leaders and was broadcasted outside Bengal for the first time.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP, Abhishek Banerjee, was identified as a "potential target" of the Israeli spyware software, Pegasus, used to remotely hack phones without leaving a trace.