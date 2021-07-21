'Have Your Phone Recordings': BJP's Suvendu To Mamata's Nephew, Amid Pegasus Row

He was talking about how police officials are registering "fake cases" against him and other BJP leaders.

"I have gathered evidence on all the false cases you (Mamata Banerjee) have done on us. I will file a public interest litigation on these cases," emphasising how many senior police officials were transferred from Bengal by the central government.

In the video, Adhikari can also be heard threatening the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the East Medinipur district, Amarnath K.

"A young man has been made Superintendent of Police (SP) here, Mr Amarnath K, I know what he's doing, who he is talking to everyday. I'm a very old player. I'm just telling you that you're a central cadre officer. Don't do anything that will ensure that you have to do your duty in Kashmir's Anantnag or Baramulla," says Suvendu.

The West Bengal Police has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and registered an FIR against Adhikari and other BJP leaders present at the rally.

Adhikari's statements have had many asking whether he was using the Israeli spyware, Pegasus, to hack into Banerjee's phone.

An investigation by an international consortium of journalists has made a public a list of phone numbers from across the world that were added to the database of Pegasus, manufactured by the Israeli NSO group.

Pegasus can be used to hack into phones remotely and take control of data, without leaving a trace.

The NSO group insists that the software is only sold to government-affiliated entities across the world. Scores of Indian politicians, activists, journalists, and citizens have had their numbers turn up in this leaked list of Pegasus victims.

Abhishek Banerjee was identified as "potential target" as per investigations by the consortium.